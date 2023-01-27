SG Americas Securities LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

