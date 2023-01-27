SG Americas Securities LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 115.9% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 49.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,331. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

