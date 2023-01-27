SG Americas Securities LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

