SG Americas Securities LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

