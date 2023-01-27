SG Americas Securities LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after buying an additional 345,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7,895.27%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

