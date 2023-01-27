SG Americas Securities LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.63. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

