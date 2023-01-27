SG Americas Securities LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

