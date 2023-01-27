SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About H&E Equipment Services



H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

