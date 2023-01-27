SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $366,669. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.56 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.