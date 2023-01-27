SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,948 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SKY opened at $58.52 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

