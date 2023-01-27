SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,256 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,774,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,331,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMEH opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

