SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,073 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 159.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,732,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,679,183 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 114.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

NGD stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $811.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

