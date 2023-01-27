SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. CWM LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.64 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

