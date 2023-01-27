SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

