SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

