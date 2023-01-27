SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 105,568 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

