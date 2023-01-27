SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.09. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

