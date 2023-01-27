SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,631 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vuzix by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 529,458 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $83,591 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 383.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

