SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,787 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in A10 Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in A10 Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.73 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

