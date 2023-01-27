SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,562 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $49.64 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

