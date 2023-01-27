SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 157,129 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $173,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FHN opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.