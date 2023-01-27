SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 179,781 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 1,634,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,443,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

