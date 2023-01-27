SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

