SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

