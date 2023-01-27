SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,913 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

