SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,636 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $555,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

XHR opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.13 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

