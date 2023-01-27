SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,279 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

