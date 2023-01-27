SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,279 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Trading Down 1.6 %
CoreCivic stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
CoreCivic Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
