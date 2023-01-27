SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $597.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.37 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.