SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,596 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,770 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 257,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

3D Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.62. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Stories

