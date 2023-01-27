SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,885 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

