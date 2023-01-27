SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 83,212 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.85 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

