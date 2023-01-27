SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

