SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.



