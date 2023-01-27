SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

