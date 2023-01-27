SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Autohome by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

