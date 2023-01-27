Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN opened at $19.02 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

