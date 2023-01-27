Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -211.33 and a beta of 0.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

