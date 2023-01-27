Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $27.15 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

