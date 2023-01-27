Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.89 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

