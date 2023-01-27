SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

