SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

