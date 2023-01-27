Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 213.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 101.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,304 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

