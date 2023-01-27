Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 377,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $60.35.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

