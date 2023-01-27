Susquehanna Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $512.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.14.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE LMT opened at $459.81 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.17.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
