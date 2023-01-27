Susquehanna Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $512.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.14.

NYSE LMT opened at $459.81 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.17.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

