SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $49,500.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

