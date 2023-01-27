Synchrony Financial to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

