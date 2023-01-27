Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,142 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $204,449.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.58.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.