Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,142 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $204,449.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

