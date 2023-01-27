Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TPR opened at $44.06 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

