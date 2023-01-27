Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $426.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

