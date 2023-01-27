Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,882.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,903.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 78,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

